Rape incidents happen between people who spend time together, most complaints filed 'after arguments', says Manohar Lal Khattar

Kalka: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar courted a controversy by making objectionable remarks over rape incidents. Addressing a gathering on 15 November in Kalka, the chief minister said that most of the rape incidences usually happen between known people.

"The incidents of rape haven't increased. These used to happen before as well. Today, only the concerns have grown. 80 to 90 percent of the incidents happen between people who already know each other," Khattar remarked.

#WATCH:Haryana CM ML Khattar says,“Sabse badi chinta yeh hai ki yeh ghatnayein jo hain rape aur Chhed chhad ki, 80-90% jankaro ke beech mein hoti hai.Kafi samay ke liye Ikhatte ghumte hain, ek din anban hogai, uss din utha karke FIR karwa dete hain ‘isne mujhe rape kiya’.”(15.11) pic.twitter.com/jZWy3h3fK2 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018

He further said that most of the incidences are between people who usually spend time together but after some arguments, file a rape complaint.

In September this year, the alleged abduction and gangrape of a 19-year-old girl from Haryana's Rewari had created nationwide outrage. Three accused were later arrested in the case.

In another ghastly incident that happened in October this year in Haryana, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in Rewari district.