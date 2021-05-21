The location of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping his two followers, has reportedly been kept “classified” so that his disciples do not gather around to meet him

Rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted parole to look after his ailing mother, reports said.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who is serving a 20-year jail sentence at Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana, for raping his two disciples and murder of a journalist named Ram Chander Chhatrapati, was taken to Gurugram amid heavy security where he will meet his mother.

A few days ago, on 17 May, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief had made an appeal to meet his mother who is currently unwell.

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing a 20-year jail sentence for raping two followers, was granted parole today to look after his ailing mother. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/YtdTPHm2jC — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

The 53-year-old rape convict had sought 21-day parole to meet his mother Naseeb Kaur. After receiving the emergency application, the prison authorities had written to the Haryana Police and sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from them.

“We have also asked Sirsa district administration to clarify if there would be any law and order threat if he is released on parole,” Sunaria Jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan had said.

As per a report in The Indian Express, his exact location has been kept “classified” so that his disciples do not gather around to meet him.

Last year, on 24 October, he was given a day’s parole to meet his mother. The state jails minister Ranjit Singh had stated that the parole was given as per the provisions mentioned in the law.

Last week, Singh was hospitalised at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, after his blood pressure was found to be low. During his stay, he refused to get tested for COVID-19 . He was discharged the next day.