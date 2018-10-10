Rape case filed against self-styled godman in Jammu after 19-year-old delivers stillborn; accused absconding

Jammu: A 19-year-old woman has accused a self-styled godman of repeatedly raping her over the past one year in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, following which a case was registered, a police official said Tuesday.

"The 65-year-old accused hails from Mathura area of Uttar Pradesh is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him," the official said.

He said the alleged incident came to light on 6 October when the woman hailing from a village in the Reasi town, complained of severe abdomen pain and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors referred her to Jammu citing pregnancy complications.

The woman, who is not married, underwent a caesarean and delivered a stillborn at the government hospital in Jammu and alleged she was repeatedly raped over the past year by the man, who was functioning as a priest in the village temple, he said.

The official said the family of the victim approached the local police station and an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Ranbir Penal Code was registered against the accused.

He said the 'sadhu' fled the village before the registration of the case and efforts are on to nab him.