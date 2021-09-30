Back in 2019, a woman named Ranu Mondal became an overnight sensation and rose to fame after a video of her singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral. Do you still remember her? She was the one who became an overnight star after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song at Ranaghat railway station in Kolkata broke the internet and made headlines.

After she went viral on social media, Mondal was called to the city of dreams – Mumbai and was also provided a platform to showcase her talent on a reality singing TV show.

Even composer Himesh Reshammiya, who appreciated her for her singing skills, had given her an opportunity to sing in his movie titled Happy Hardy and Heer which was released in 2020.

Now, Mondal is back in the news and has also caught the attention of social media again with her rendition of the superhit Sri Lankan track Manike Mage Hithe that has been sung by Yohani and Satheeshan.

The recent video has been shared by YouTuber Rondhon Porichoy in which Mondal is seen dressed in a red t-shirt and pants. Since being shared, the video has fetched more than five lakh views.

Social media users are delighted after watching Mondal’s new clip after a long time. Many congratulated her while others sent heart emoticons in the comments section. Also, a few users are also disappointed with her singing skills.

Along with the Manike Mage Hithe track, Mondal also sang Bachpan Ka Pyaar in another video. This track had recently gone viral after a 10-year-old boy identified as Sahdev Dirdo from Chattisgarh sang it in his school.

Watch the video of Mondal singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar here: https://youtu.be/xSEmIqJiMME

Manike Mage Hithe is a Sinhala song sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. It has bewitched hearts worldwide after Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva released it in her own version in 2020. Currently, the song has surpassed 91 million views on YouTube within 3 months of being posted online.