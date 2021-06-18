The Queen of Jhansi is regarded as one of the leading figures of India's rebellion against the British in 1857, also known as the First War of Independence

Rani Laxmi Bai popularly known as Jhansi ki Rani was born as Manikarnika Tambe in the year 1828 on 19 November. It is her death anniversary today (Friday), 18 June.

She was trained in sword fighting and horse riding from a young age by fighters Nana Sahib and Tatya Tope. Rani Lakshmibai fought against the British Army and became an inspirational figure in the Indian freedom struggle. She died on 18 June in 1858 due to injuries sustained in a battle against the British forces.

Public figures across social media platforms paid homage to Rani Lakshmibai on her death anniversary. Let us take you through some of the these tributes:

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted a couple of lines from Subhadra Kumari Chauhan's poem Jhansi Ki Rani and paid tribute to the freedom fighter.

बुंदेले हरबोलों के मुँह हमने सुनी कहानी थी,

खूब लड़ी मर्दानी वह तो झाँसी वाली रानी थी शौर्य, पराक्रम और साहस की प्रतिमूर्ति, महान वीरांगना रानी लक्ष्मी बाई के बलिदान दिवस पर शत-शत नमन! pic.twitter.com/vBXMmRz2TG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 18, 2021

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid homage to the Queen of Jhansi on her death anniversary.

1857 की क्रांति में अंग्रेज़ी हुकूमत के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ते हुए अपने प्राणों का बलिदान देने वालीं आदर्श वीरांगना रानी लक्ष्मी बाई की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें शत् शत् नमन। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 18, 2021

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi also shared a painting of Rani Lakshmibai on the battlefield and paid respect to the freedom fighter.

मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राण न्योछावर करने वाली साहस और वीरता की प्रतीक महान वीरांगना झाँसी की रानी लक्ष्मी बाई जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/Y0qNogQLyY — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 18, 2021

Chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bhagel also tweeted about the sacrifice made by the Queen of Jhansi. He said that Rani Lakshmibai struggled for the honour of her motherland till the last breath.

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat also joined other ministers and paid tribute to the queen on her death anniversary.

On Instagram, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who played the role of Rani Laksmibai in the biopic named Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also paid tributes. She shared a scene from the movie and wrote that on this day, the Queen made "supreme self sacrifice".

Kangana added that the "iconic roar" of the Queen of Jhansi shook the British empire.