The Queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmibai, fought against the British colonial rule. Born in 1828, Rani Lakshmibai’s name was Manikarnika Tambe. She received training in shooting, horsemanship and fencing at the court of the Peshwa, where her father Moropant Tambe was based.

When Manikarnika got married to the King of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, in 1842, she was named Rani Lakshmibai.

After the death of her husband in 1853, she led a battle against the British army in 1857 and ultimately died in 1858 due to the injuries sustained in the battle. Rani Lakshmibai is remembered for her contribution to the Indian independence struggle.

Let us take a look at some of the quotes by Rani Lakshmibai and one of the most famous poems about her.

"I shall not surrender my Jhansi"

"If defeated and filled on the field of battle, we shall surely earn eternal glory and salvation"

"We fight for independence. In the words of Lord Krishna we will, if we are victorious, enjoy the fruits of victory"

Jhansi Wali Rani

Written by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, the poem is about the life of Rani Lakshmibai. The patriotic poem talks about her life history and glorifies the contribution of the Queen of Jhansi towards India’s freedom struggle.

Here is excerpt:

Sinhasan hil uthey raajvanshon ne bhrukuti tani thi,

Budhey Bharat mein aayee phir se nayi jawani thi,

Gumi huee azadi ki keemat sabney pehchani thi,

Door firangi ko karne ki sab ne mann mein thani thi.

Chamak uthi san sattavan mein, yeh talwar purani thi,

Bundeley Harbolon ke munh hamney suni kahani thi,

Khoob ladi mardani woh to Jhansi wali Rani thi.

(The throne shook, and the tension erupted among the Raajvanshs, the royal heirs of the throne,

In ancient India, a new wave of youth was spreading,

All the inhabitants had realised the value of their freedom,

All of them had decided to get rid of the British rule,

The old swords started glittering like new ones in the form of the freedom movement in 1857.

From the mouths of the Bandelas and the Harbolas (religious singers of Bundelkhand), we heard the tale of the courage of the Queen of Jhansi, about how gallantly she fought like a man against the British intruders: such was the Queen of Jhansi.)