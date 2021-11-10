Ranchi Rajdhani to run via Lohardaga-Tori route to New Delhi from 11 Nov, all you need to know
According to the timetable, the Ranchi Rajdhani Express departs at 4:10 pm from New Delhi every week on Wednesday and Saturday and reaches Ranchi the next day
The Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will now operate on changed route, starting 11 November. The 12453/12454 Rajdhani will reach its destination via the Lohardaga-Tori route, after the Railway Board approved the new route.
The train is expected to stop at the Barkakana, Daltonganj, Garhwa Road stations, as well as the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur stations before reaching its destination at New Delhi.
However, while the train is expected to run on the Lohardaga route every Thursday, it will not stop at the station.
According to the timetable, the Ranchi Rajdhani Express departs at 4:10 pm from New Delhi every week on Wednesday and Saturday and reaches Ranchi the next day. It would take the route back to New Delhi on Thursday and Sunday.
According to Times of India, the changed route will lead to a reduction of 90 minutes in the travel time. As per the divisional railway manager of the Ranchi station, Pradeep Gupta, the Rajdhani would run on the Ranchi-Muri-Barkakana route once a week and the Lohardaga-Tori once. It would also run on the Ranchi–Bokaro route twice a week.
The proposal to alter the route of the train had been pitched by the South Eastern Railway (SER) in July this year, almost eight months after the Ranchi railway division had finished electrification and speed trials on the route. The proposal was formally approved by the Railway Board, with the announcement being made on 8 November.
The decision has been welcomed by the Jharkhand Passengers’ Association. However, the association has also demanded that the train stop at the Lohardaga station.
Apart from the route change in the Ranchi Rajdhani, the Railway Board also approved a special express train between Ranchi and Uttar Pradesh’s Chopan railway station. The train, which runs every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, will arrive at Chopan at 4 pm after leaving Ranchi at 8:20 am.
also read
Railway Board clears Rs 12,000 cr proposal to upgrade mishap protection system
Currently, the Railways has a basic automatic train protection system based on the ETCS Level-I specification to provide a back-up to loco pilots on a limited stretch.
Train accidents have come down by 40-45 percent, says Railway Board, hopes to further reduce mishaps
Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said that train accidents had come down by 40-45 percent in the current financial year as compared to the previous fiscal