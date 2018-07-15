Football world cup 2018

Ranchi baby-selling racket: Police find fourth child 'given away for free' by Missionaries of Charity nun

India Press Trust of India Jul 15, 2018 22:27:30 IST

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police said on Sunday that they have found the fourth child "given away for free" by a woman who worked as a nun for a shelter home run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Ranchi. The police statement came a day after the woman "confessed" about having sold three children and giving away the fourth for free to different persons. Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI that the fourth child was traced in Ranchi on Sunday.

The shelter home run by the Missionaries of Charity at Jail Road in Ranchi. Reuters.

He declined to give details, saying the matter was "highly confidential".

On Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police Anis Gupta said sister Konsalia of the charity has confessed to the crime and said she had "sold" the three kids to three persons. An employee of the charity-run shelter home 'Nirmal Hriday' was arrested on 4 July for allegedly selling a child born to a minor inmate of the home to a couple from Uttar Pradesh.

Sister Konsalia was arrested on 5 July in connection with the case. The baby was rescued on 3 July. The second child was rescued from Morabadi area of Ranchi on 8 July and the third of the four children was rescued from Simdega in Jharkhand on 11 July.


Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 22:27 PM

