Ramzan fasting ends with sighting of moon; Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across India on Wednesday

New Delhi: With the sighting of the crescent moon, the month-long Ramzan fast has come to an end. Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated across the country on Wednesday as the moon has been sighted on Tuesday.

Imam Ahmed Bukhari Cleric of Jama Masjid (Delhi) said, "In Delhi, there is still no visibility of crescent moon but it is visible in Assam, Uttarakhand and Bihar. So I announce that Eid will be celebrated tomorrow (Wednesday). I extend my greetings for this festival. The namaz will be observed at 7.15 am."

Maulana S Saif Abbas Naqvi, president of the office of Shia Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow announced, "Crescent has been sighted tonight (Tuesday) in India, tomorrow (Wednesday) will be the first day of the month Shawwal 1440 Hijri."

Maulana Fakharuddin Ahmed Qasimi (Sadar Kazi, Guwahati), president of Central Hilal Committee, Assam said, "Moon is being sighted at many places. Will celebrate Eid tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish 'seviyan' (vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like hath ka seviyan, nammak ka seviyan, chakle ka seviyan and laddu seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called sheer kurma, which is also made on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.