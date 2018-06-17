Centre to not extend suspension of anti-terrorist operations in J&K; lauds security forces for showing 'restraint'

The Government of India on Sunday decided not to extend the suspension of operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir announced at the beginning of Ramzan. "The operations against the terrorists to resume," the Ministry of Home Affairs said while commending the security forces for having implemented the decision despite grave provocations.

"The government commends the role of security forces for having implemented the decision in letter and spirit in the face of grave provocations to enable our Muslim brothers and sisters to observe Ramzan in a peaceful manner," it said.

The 'non-initiation of combat operations' was announced on 17 May at the beginning of Ramzan. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Kashmir Valley to decide on extending non-initiation of combat operations against terrorists over the last month.

"It was expected that everyone will cooperate in ensuring the success of this initiative," Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh said.

"While the security forces displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on both civilians and security forces, resulting in deaths and injuries."

The home ministry further said that the government was "committed to working to create an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir".

"It is important that all sections of peace-loving people come together to isolate the terrorists and motivate those who have been misguided to return to the path of peace," it added.

Home minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Sunday saying:

Militant groups had continued to target Jammu and Kashmir and carry out attacks against security agencies. The Centre was expected to resume operations against militancy in the region as, besides the threat of attacks, security agencies had flagged its disadvantages, including how the move had allowed militant groups to regroup in the Valley.

