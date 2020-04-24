Ramzan 2020: Three recipes you must try for Iftaar after fasting during this holy month of Islam

Observed by Muslims around the world, the holy month of Ramzan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. People usually fast from dawn to dusk.
People usually eat a meal called sehri before sunrise, following which they fast throughout the day, abstaining even from a drop of water. Post sunset, they break the fast in what is known as iftar.
Much like how Prophet Muhammad had broken his fast by consuming dates and some water, Muslims traditionally consume date as the first thing as iftar. Some follow it with eating yogurt which helps kick-start the body's metabolism after a day of fasting.
Here are three easy recipes one can whip up at home for iftar after fasting throughout the day during Ramzan.
Cauliflower fritters with mint chutney
Hot, crispy and delectable, the cauliflower fritter is easy to make and a wonderful starter to have after a day’s fasting.
Ingredients:
- 100 gm chickpea flour
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp turmeric
- Bunch of finely chopped coriander
- Oil for shallow frying
- 150 gm curd
- 1 clove of garlic finely chopped
- 1 cauliflower split into florets
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Lightly saute the cauliflower florets in a non-stick frying pan and leave aside to cool.
- In a separate bowl, pour in the flour and gradually add around 150 ml water while stirring continuously to make a thick batter. Stir in the turmeric and cumin and add in a bit of seasoning. Break the cauliflower further and mix it gently into the batter. Add the coriander and gently fold it all in.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan and when hot, add two tablespoon of the oil into the mixture. Give it one last mix and drop a tablespoon each of the mixture into the piping hot oil. Fry until the fritters turn golden brown on all sides.
- Keep aside and fry the rest of the fritters before serving with mint chutney.
Chicken shami kebab
A favourite at dinner parties, shami kebabs are made from protein and pair perfectly well with mint chutney.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chana dal
- 400 gm boneless chicken thigh
- 2 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp red chilli powder
- 5 pieces whole dried red chilli
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 tsp corander seeds
- Bunch of mint leaves
- 6 cloves
- 10 whole black peppers
- 2 cinammon sticks
- 1 tsp carom seeds
- 6 eggs
- 1 bunch coriander leaves
- 1 tbsp ginger paste
- 10 cloves finely chopped garlic
- Oil to fry
Method
- Boil the chana dal and chicken thighs in the spices till cooked. Strain and keep aside to cool.
- Add three eggs, coriander, ginger and garlic and mint to the chicken and chana dal mixture
- Mix well and mince in a food processor and then make round shape kebabs from the mixture.
- Coat the kebabs in the remaining eggs and fry them in a non-stick pan. Serve with mint chutney.
Shahi Tukda
A sure shot hit, pieces of bread lathered in milk and nuts could be the perfect way to end dinner on any festive occasion.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoon refined oil or ghee
- 2 slices of bread
- 100 ml milk
- 2 tablespoon crushed sugar
- A pinch of saffron
- A pinch of cardamom
- 25 gms crushed cashews and raisins
Method:
- Fry the bread slices with ghee on a non-stick pan. Keep it aside on a plate.
- In a separate pan, add milk, sugar, a pinch of cardamom and saffron and mix them well. Add raisins and cashew nuts and mix, while heating.
- In a plate place the toasted bread and add the hot liquid over it. Serve.
Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 22:02:37 IST