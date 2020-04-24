Ramzan 2020: Three recipes you must try for Iftaar after fasting during this holy month of Islam

Observed by Muslims around the world, the holy month of Ramzan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. People usually fast from dawn to dusk.

People usually eat a meal called sehri before sunrise, following which they fast throughout the day, abstaining even from a drop of water. Post sunset, they break the fast in what is known as iftar.

Much like how Prophet Muhammad had broken his fast by consuming dates and some water, Muslims traditionally consume date as the first thing as iftar. Some follow it with eating yogurt which helps kick-start the body's metabolism after a day of fasting.

Here are three easy recipes one can whip up at home for iftar after fasting throughout the day during Ramzan.

Cauliflower fritters with mint chutney

Hot, crispy and delectable, the cauliflower fritter is easy to make and a wonderful starter to have after a day’s fasting.

Ingredients:

100 gm chickpea flour

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp turmeric

Bunch of finely chopped coriander

Oil for shallow frying

150 gm curd

1 clove of garlic finely chopped

1 cauliflower split into florets

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Lightly saute the cauliflower florets in a non-stick frying pan and leave aside to cool.

In a separate bowl, pour in the flour and gradually add around 150 ml water while stirring continuously to make a thick batter. Stir in the turmeric and cumin and add in a bit of seasoning. Break the cauliflower further and mix it gently into the batter. Add the coriander and gently fold it all in.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and when hot, add two tablespoon of the oil into the mixture. Give it one last mix and drop a tablespoon each of the mixture into the piping hot oil. Fry until the fritters turn golden brown on all sides.

Keep aside and fry the rest of the fritters before serving with mint chutney.

Chicken shami kebab

A favourite at dinner parties, shami kebabs are made from protein and pair perfectly well with mint chutney.

Ingredients:

1 cup chana dal

400 gm boneless chicken thigh

2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp red chilli powder

5 pieces whole dried red chilli

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp corander seeds

Bunch of mint leaves

6 cloves

10 whole black peppers

2 cinammon sticks

1 tsp carom seeds

6 eggs

1 bunch coriander leaves

1 tbsp ginger paste

10 cloves finely chopped garlic

Oil to fry

Method

Boil the chana dal and chicken thighs in the spices till cooked. Strain and keep aside to cool.

Add three eggs, coriander, ginger and garlic and mint to the chicken and chana dal mixture

Mix well and mince in a food processor and then make round shape kebabs from the mixture.

Coat the kebabs in the remaining eggs and fry them in a non-stick pan. Serve with mint chutney.

Shahi Tukda

A sure shot hit, pieces of bread lathered in milk and nuts could be the perfect way to end dinner on any festive occasion.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon refined oil or ghee

2 slices of bread

100 ml milk

2 tablespoon crushed sugar

A pinch of saffron

A pinch of cardamom

25 gms crushed cashews and raisins

Method:

Fry the bread slices with ghee on a non-stick pan. Keep it aside on a plate.

In a separate pan, add milk, sugar, a pinch of cardamom and saffron and mix them well. Add raisins and cashew nuts and mix, while heating.

In a plate place the toasted bread and add the hot liquid over it. Serve.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.