Ramdev pitches for ordinance on Ram temple, says 'people losing patience' due to SC delay in Ayodhya case

Haridwar: Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday pitched for bringing an ordinance for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, the Yoga guru said that due to the delay in the decision on the Ram temple issue by the Supreme Court, people are losing their patience.

"People are losing their patience due to the delay on the issue of the Ram temple by the Supreme Court. In a democracy, Parliament is supreme. An ordinance should be brought for the construction of the Ram temple. I am sure that nobody is against the construction of the Ram temple," he said.

On 29 October, the Supreme Court had adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter that challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court, which divided the disputed land into three parts.