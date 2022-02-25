Ramdas Navami: All you need to know about date, timing and why Saint Ramdas is revered on this day

Literary works of Samarth Ramdas include Karunashtake, Ramayana and Dasbodh; they revolved around organising one’s spiritual and worldly livelihood

Ramdas Navami is observed annually on the Navami day of Krishna Paksha (9th day of waning phase of moon). As per the traditional Marathi Calendar, this day is observed in the Magh month (January-February). It marks the death anniversary of Saint Ramdas, whose original name was Narayan Suryajipant Kulkarni Thosar.

Ramdas Navami Date and Timing:

This year, Ramdas Navami will be observed on 25 February, 2022. The tithi will begin on 24 February, 2022 at 3:04 pm and end on 25 February, 2022 at 12:57 pm.

Who is Samarth Ramdas?

Samarth Ramdas was a Marathi saint and poet of the 17th century. Born to a Marathi couple Suryaji Panth and Renuka Bai in Maharashtra’s Jamb, Ramdas became curious about learning Hindu scriptures from a very young age.

During his early stages of life, Ramdas turned to spirituality and was also an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. Few scriptures state that he is believed to have greatly influenced Indian ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

While growing up, Ramdas wrote many short poems that contained universal truth, self-realisation and the inner meaning of life. Among his many works, Manache Shlok is a popular literary work that is credited to his name.

Other literary works of Samarth Ramdas include Karunashtake, Ramayana and Dasbodh; they revolved around organising one’s spiritual and worldly livelihood. His devotees fondly remember him for popularising the chant ‘Sri Rama Jaya Rama Jaya Jaya Rama’.

Despite being a gifted poet, he inspired and motivated the younger generation to rise up against the foreign oppressors. At the age of 24, he attained enlightenment and adopted the name Ramdas. In 1682, Saint Ramdas breathed his last at Sajjangad, near Satara.

Till date, his life, writings and poems have been inspiring Marathis all over the world and those who read his immortal literary works.