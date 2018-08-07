You are here:
Ram Vilas Paswan urges Lok Sabha members to pass 'revolutionary' Consumer Protection Bill without debate

India Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2018 12:45:41 IST

New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday urged Lok Sabha members to pass the new Consumer Protection Bill without debate, saying it is a "revolutionary" and "non-controversial" measure aimed at benefiting consumers.

File image of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Reuters

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour on rights of consumers, he said at present consumers have to face problems getting their right. But, he said, the new consumer protection bill pending in the Lok Sabha has several provisions to help consumers get their rights at the earliest.

He urged the opposition as well as Parliamentary Affairs Minister to bring the bill for passage as the session would end in the next two days. "It is pending since January... the parliamentary standing committee has gone through it threadbare... please pass it without debate. It is a revolutionary and a non-controversial measure to help consumers," he said.

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 provides for establishment of an executive agency to be known as the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) which will deal with unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements.

Responding to a similar question on consumer protection, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs C R Chaudhary said the, government will look into suggestions of bringing consumer courts at panchayat level. But he made it clear that he was not giving any assurance.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 12:45 PM

