

Ram Nath Kovind's Independence Day address LIVE updates: President Ram Nath Kovind's national address on the eve of Independence Day has begun. Kovind said that on 72nd Independence Day, women of the nation should have the freedom to choose their path. "Women have a special significance in our society. They should have the freedom to choose their path, whether they want to use their skills in the development of house, in the workforce, or in educational institutions."

The President dedicated the 72nd Independence Day to farmers and soldiers of the nation. "15 August is sacred for every Indian. Our tricolour is a representation of our nation. Independence of India was a result of the sacrifice of freedom fighters and ancestors," Kovind said.

The address is being broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan.

"The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks," it said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi. This will be Modi's last Independence Day speech during his current tenure as prime minister.