Ram Nath Kovind's Independence Day address LIVE updates: President Ram Nath Kovind's national address on the eve of Independence Day has begun. Kovind said that on 72nd Independence Day, women of the nation should have the freedom to choose their path. "Women have a special significance in our society. They should have the freedom to choose their path, whether they want to use their skills in the development of house, in the workforce, or in educational institutions."
The President dedicated the 72nd Independence Day to farmers and soldiers of the nation. "15 August is sacred for every Indian. Our tricolour is a representation of our nation. Independence of India was a result of the sacrifice of freedom fighters and ancestors," Kovind said.
The address is being broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan.
"The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks," it said.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi. This will be Modi's last Independence Day speech during his current tenure as prime minister.
Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 19:31 PM
19:27 (IST)
Kovind speaks on women empowerment
Strongly pitching for the empowerment of women, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Women have a special role in our society. As a nation and society, we have to ensure that all the rights and capabilities of women to move forward in life are accessible.
"When we provide financial resources for the enterprises run by women or start-up, LPG in crores of homes Connection, and thus empower women, then we make dreams of our freedom fighters India,"
19:20 (IST)
Kovind asserts need to improve standard of living of security forces
"Our police and paramilitary forces face many challenges. They fight terrorism and protect crime and law and order. At the same time they provide support to all of us during natural calamities. When we improve their work and personal life, then we make the India envisioned by of our freedom fighters."
19:18 (IST)
Kovind highlights needs for better security weapons, welfare facilities to soldiers
Praising the contribution of India's troops, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Our soldiers are dedicated to the protection of the country, on the border areas, on the snowy mountains, in the scorching sun, in the ocean and in the sky, with complete bravery and alertness. They protect our external threats and ensure our independence."
He further said that we make the India envisioned by our freedom fights "when we provide better weapons to the soldiers, develop supply chain for defense equipment in the country itself, and provide welfare facilities to the soldiers."
19:14 (IST)
'We are lucky to have inherited great patriots'
President Ram Nath Kovind said that the "great patriots" assigned us a "free India". "They have also entrusted some of the tasks which we will all meet together. We all have to work to develop the country, and get rid of poverty and inequality," he said.
Speaking about the country's farmers, Kovind said, "Our farmers produce food for millions of crores of people, whom they never meet face to face. They provide strength to our independence by providing food security and nutritious food for the country. When we provide modern technology and other facilities to increase the yield of their fields and their income, then we make the India envisioned by our freedom fighters."
19:09 (IST)
'Our Tricolour is symbol of India's spirit'
"My dear countrymen, 71 years of our independence are being fulfilled tomorrow. Tomorrow we will celebrate our independence anniversary. I congratulate all the people on this occasion of national pride. 15 August is sacred to every Indian. Our Tricolor is a symbol of the spirit of our country.
"On this day, we celebrate the sovereignty of the country and remember the contribution of our ancestors with gratitude, through whose efforts we have achieved a lot," President Ram Nath Kovind said during his address.
19:07 (IST)
Watch: President addresses nation on eve of Independence Day
19:06 (IST)
Ram Nath Kovind hails freedom fighters
Addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Our independence was the result of sacrifice and heroism of the years of our ancestors and freedom fighters. All the heroes and warriors who were struggling in the freedom struggle, were exceptionally courageous and far-sighted.
"They were people from all areas, sections and communities of the country. They wanted to create such an independent and sovereign India, where there is equality and brotherhood in the society."
19:03 (IST)
Ram Nath Kovind begins address