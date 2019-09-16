You are here:
Ram Nath Kovind's flight delayed after suffering technical snag in Zurich; Air India orders 'full inquiry' into incident

India Asian News International Sep 16, 2019 23:04:35 IST

New Delhi: Air India has ordered a "full inquiry" into the incident wherein President Ram Nath Kovind's flight was delayed at Zurich after suffering a technical snag, sources said on Monday.

Air India Boeing 777, which was scheduled to fly the President from Zurich to Slovenia, was delayed for over three hours on Sunday after facing a 'Rudder Fault'.

The president drove to the airport but was asked to return to his hotel.

The flight was later rectified by the Air India engineers and it flew Kovind to Slovenia on the third leg of his three-nation tour to Europe.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 23:04:35 IST

