Ram Nath Kovind to be chief guest at 25th Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the 25th Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Monday.

Kovind, along with Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, will also pay tribute to the soldiers who died in Pulwama by planting saplings at the Isha Yoga Centre, a release from the Centre said on Thursday.

The president will visit the 'Dhyana Linga', the 'Linga Bhairavi Devi' as well as the 'Suryakund', a energised water body that can enhance one's receptivity, before proceeding to Adiyogi, where the Maha Shivratri event will unfold, it said.

The silver jubilee celebration is expected to be bigger and grander than ever with several well-known artistes performing through the night on Shivaratri.

Musical performances by Amit Trivedi, Hariharan, Karthik and other popular artistes, including drummers from Azerbaijan, classical dance performances, folk art and culture and meditation sessions will be part of the nightlong festivities planned, the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a 112-foot tall bust of Adhi Yogi (Lord Shiva) as part of the Shivaratri celebrations at the Isha centre in 2017.

