Ram Nath Kovind says India proud of Jammu and Kashmir's people, lauds their commitment towards tolerance

Jammu: President Ram Nath Kovind has praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their commitment towards tolerance despite heavy odds.

Speaking at a civic reception in his honour on Wednesday, the President recalled the days when he visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on foot and shopped in Srinagar's city centre Lal Chowk as a commoner.

"Jammu and Kashmir is affected by many ups and downs and turmoil, but India is proud of the people of the state and is confident in their ability to use economic and educational opportunities. I appreciate the state government and its people for showing commitment to development," he added.

Kovind also said that the state was the centre of India's culture and spiritual tradition.

"People of different faiths following Mahatma Buddha, Sufism, Shaivism and Shakti are part of this cultural legacy," he said.

He spoke highly of the Jammu and Kashmir Police for discharging its duties with fortitude despite the odds.

Before flying back to New Delhi, the president visited the Mubarak Mandi heritage complex in old city area of Jammu on Thursday.