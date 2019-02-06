Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi condole death of Ladu Kishore Swain; PM lauds BJD MP's work in rural development

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Aska, Ladu Kishore Swain.

Swain passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday night. He was admitted to Apollo hospital here on Tuesday due to kidney ailments.

"Sad to hear of the passing of Ladu Kishore Swain, MP (LS) from Aska, Odisha. He contributed immensely to society in various roles. My condolences to his family, constituents and colleagues," said President Kovind.

Prime Minister Modi said that Swain's work towards rural development was noteworthy.

"Anguished by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Aska, Odisha, Shri Ladu Kishore Swain. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. His work towards rural development was noteworthy. Spoke to his son Nachiketa and expressed condolences," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Besides them, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also paid homage to Swain and tweeted, "Shocked to hear the demise of Ladu Kishore Swain, MP, Aska. Convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family. Late Sri Swain was an able parliamentarian as well as a distinguished member of state legislature. His loss is profound. May his soul rest in peace."

Swain was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aska parliamentary constituency in 2014 as a BJD candidate. Swain garnered over five lakh votes and won with a majority of over three lakh votes.

