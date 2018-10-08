Ram Nath Kovind meets Tajikistan president Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, signs MoUs on agriculture, renewable energy

Tajikistan: In his very first visit to Central Asia after assuming office, President Ram Nath Kovind met President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on Monday.

President Kovind, while recalling the 27-year long diplomatic relations with Tajikistan, said "India and Tajikistan together have built a strong foundation for bilateral and multilateral cooperation. In 2012, we elevated our relationship to the level of strategic partnership."

Taking ties forward, the President Kovind signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of political relations, strategic research, agriculture, renewable energy, traditional medicine, space technology, youth affairs, culture and disaster management.

President Kovind also said that India will remain committed to providing capacity building and development assistance support to Tajikistan.

"We are happy to offer a grant of $20 million for financing development projects as identified by the Government of Tajikistan. We will undertake a feasibility study of solar projects in seven villages in the country and provide two English Language Laboratories for Tajik military," he said.

Highlighting the importance of connectivity, President Kovind said the two nations will promote International North-South Transport Corridor and other connectivity initiatives such as the development of Chabahar Port and the Ashgabat Agreement for smooth transport of goods.