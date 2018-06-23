Football world cup 2018

Ram Nath Kovind in Cuba: New Delhi, Havana agree to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy

India Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2018 11:47:12 IST

Havana: India and Cuba have agreed to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy and traditional medicine as President Ram Nath Kovind held wide-ranging talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel to further cement the strong bilateral ties.

Kovind, who arrived on Thursday on the last leg of his three-nation tour which also took him to Greece and Suriname, commenced his engagements by paying tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Later, Kovind met his counterpart Diaz-Canel.

Cuba also reiterated support for India's candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

President also addressed the University of Havana on 'India and the Global South'.

During his address, Kovind stressed on the need for India and Cuba to work together to push for greater space for developing countries in global governance structures.


Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 11:47 AM

