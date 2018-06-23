Ram Nath Kovind in Cuba: New Delhi, Havana agree to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy

Havana: India and Cuba have agreed to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy and traditional medicine as President Ram Nath Kovind held wide-ranging talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel to further cement the strong bilateral ties.

Kovind, who arrived on Thursday on the last leg of his three-nation tour which also took him to Greece and Suriname, commenced his engagements by paying tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Later, Kovind met his counterpart Diaz-Canel.

#PresidentKovind held delegation level talks with President Díaz-Canel of Cuba; both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy and traditional medicine. Cuba reiterated support for India's candidature for a permanent seat in UN Security Council pic.twitter.com/IKQ3r5cFjC — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 22, 2018

Cuba also reiterated support for India's candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

President also addressed the University of Havana on 'India and the Global South'.

During his address, Kovind stressed on the need for India and Cuba to work together to push for greater space for developing countries in global governance structures.