Ram Nath Kovind dismisses plea to disqualify 27 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind is learnt to have dismissed a plea to disqualify 27 ruling Aam Admi Party MLAs of Delhi for allegedly holding office of profit by being appointed as chairpersons of Rogi Kalyan Samitis attached to various city hospitals.

The President signed the order dismissing the plea based on an opinion given by the Election Commission (EC) in July, a senior poll panel functionary said on Thursday.

The EC had found no merit in the plea.

Such pleas are sent to the President who then forwards it to the EC. The EC then gives its opinion based on which the President has to issue orders.

According to an order issued by the Delhi government's health and family welfare department on 26 April, the ‘Rogi Kalyan Samitis' (Patient Welfare Committees) are advisory in nature which will assist health facilities, develop and customise strategies among others.

It stated that each ‘Assembly Rogi Kalyan Samiti' will be provided Rs 3 lakh per annum as grand-in aid.