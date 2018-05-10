You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ram Nath Kovind becomes second president to visit Siachen base camp, says country grateful to soldiers

India IANS May 10, 2018 18:51:46 IST

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thrusday flew to the world's highest battle field to address soldiers posted at the Siachen glacier, sometimes also referred to as the "Third Pole" where temperatures can dip to minus 50 degrees Celsius.

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

Kovind, also the Supreme Commander of Indian armed forces, addressed the soldiers at the nearly 6,000-metre high mountain glacier where the Line of Control (LoC) — the de facto border — between India and Pakistan ends. He was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Lieutenant general D Anbu, who heads the army's Northern Command.

He told the soldiers that as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and as the President of India, he was "carrying the gratitude of the entire country" for them for their bravery and valour they have shown in protecting the nation's border even at such inhospitable and extreme weather conditions.

"Siachen is the world's highest battlefield and it is difficult to live even a normal life in the extreme climate. In such a situation, it is extraordinary for soldiers to stay in a state of constant mobilisation and combat readiness," he said, according to a statement from the President's office.

He said the "determination and dedication is worthy of the highest praise and their allegiance to the defence of India is an ideal for all our fellow citizens".

"The bravery and valour of soldiers deployed in Siachen over the past 34 years has given every Indian the confidence that our borders are safe and secure."

He told the troops posted there that all citizens of India and the government were always with them and supportive of their families.

Kovind is the first president to visit the camp since the then president APJ Abdul Kalam flew there in 2004.

After arriving at Thoise airfield in Nubra Valley of Ladakh, he flew to Siachen and undertook an aerial survey of the glacier. He also interacted with troops at one of the forward posts of Siachen glacier.

This was followed by his visit to the base camp where the President laid a wreath at the 'Siachen War Memorial' in memory of 11,000 soldiers and officers killed since the Indian Army began Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen glacier on 13 April, 1984.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 18:51 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores