Ram Manohar Lohia birth anniversary: All you need to know about socialist icon

Born on 23 March, 1910, Lohia was a prominent figure in socialist politics as well as in the movement toward Indian independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, 23 March paid tribute to Indian politician and activist Ram Manohar Lohia on his 112th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered Dr. Lohia for his contributions to the freedom struggle.

Further in the tweet, PM Modi mentioned that the socialist icon is widely respected for his principled politics and intellectual prowess. “Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of many historical events and played a key role in our freedom struggle,” PM Modi tweeted.

Check the tweet here:

Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of many historical events and played a key role in our freedom struggle. He is widely respected for his principled politics and intellectual prowess. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

The Prime Minister also shared a few images of a letter from Dr Lohia to Lord Linlithgow (Former Governor-General of India) and a brief communication that took place between Dr Lohia’s father Hiralal and him.

Find the post here:

Some interesting nuggets from the pages of history…a letter from Dr. Lohia to Lord Linlithgow and correspondence between Dr. Lohia’s father and him. pic.twitter.com/rQnoE0EZHG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

Who was Ram Manohar Lohia?

Born on 23 March, 1910, Lohia was a prominent figure in socialist politics as well as in the movement toward Indian independence. He was a freedom fighter and Gandhian before becoming a pioneer for the political empowerment of underprivileged people.

Despite working hard in India's freedom struggle, he also worked to unite opposition parties against the then supreme Congress. Considered as an intellectual giant, Lohia is credited till date with the first phase of the rise of anti-Congress forces in the early 60s.

Lesser-known facts about Ram Manohar Lohia:

Lohia lost his mother when he was only two-year-old and was primarily raised by his grandparents.

While growing up, he was greatly influenced by his father’s commitment to Indian nationalism.

He went to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) before holding a bachelor’s degree from the University of Calcutta in 1929 and a doctorate from the University of Berlin in 1932 where he studied economics and politics.

By 1934. Lohia actively involved himself in the Congress Socialist Party (CSP). This party was founded as a left-wing group within the Indian National Congress (INC). Due to his intellectual nature, he served the CSP executive committee and also edited its weekly journal. He was also arrested many a time for anti-British remarks and activities that took place in the country.

In 1948, Lohia and a few other CSP members left the Congress after having several issues with then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. In 1952, he became a member of the Praja Socialist Party after its formation wherein he served as general secretary for a brief period.

Lohia was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1963, after being noted for his sharp criticism over government policies. He passed away in 1967.