Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says 'people want temple to be built,' govt should make sure their 'wish is fulfilled'

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday said that it is the people of India who want the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and thus their wish should be granted by the government.

Addressing a two-day summit of seers at Delhi's Talkatora stadium, Ravi Shankar said that it was not the saints which wanted the temple at the disputed site, but the people and thus, the government should make efforts to ensure the temple is built at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

"The three parties should have a discussion on this and find an appropriate and an amicable solution to the issue. The Supreme Court's intervention should be the second option. An interference by the law of the country should be the last resort," India Today quoted him as saying at the event where prominent seers such as Nyas Parishad president Ram Vilas Vedanti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Prachi, and Ramabhadra Acharya were also present.

However, earlier in an interview with India Today, Sri Sri had said that "India would turn into Syria if the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi controversy is not resolved soon." His remarks had caused a controversy after which he clarified that he hadn't talked of any "bloodshed" in case the apex court rules the title dispute in favour of one community or the other.

Meanwhile, the seer groups present at the event collectively pitched to the central government to either bring an ordinance or to make a law on this matter.