Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute: Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya till 10 December in anticipation of SC judgment

As the protracted hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute enters into the crucial final leg in the Supreme Court Monday, Section 144, which bans the assembly of four or more people, has been imposed in Ayodhya district and surrounding areas in Uttar Pradesh till 10 December.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha told ANI the decision has been taken in anticipation of the Supreme Court judgment and in view of upcoming festivals.

Ayodhya District Magistrate, Anuj Kumar Jha: Section 144 imposed in the district till 10th December in anticipation of verdict in Ayodhya land case. pic.twitter.com/kzmStY007Z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2019

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer is likely to deliver its judgment by 17 November, the day the Chief Justice of India will demit office.

The bench is hearing appeals filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that stated the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties: the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The apex court on 6 August commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as mediation proceedings initiated in the matter failed. The apex court proceedings resume after the week-long Dussehra break.

The bench earlier said it would wrap up the hearing by 18 October but later revised its deadline.

