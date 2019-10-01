Ram Madhav says only 200-250 people put under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir, claims there is peace in the Valley

Aurangabad: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has stated that during the abrogation of Article 370, around 2000-2500 people were under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir but now only 200-250 are under preventive detention.

"Today in Jammu and Kashmir only 200-250 people are under preventive detention in view of the law and order. They have been kept under preventive detention respectfully, some in five-star guest houses, some in five-star hotels," Madhav said during an event on Monday.

"I would also like to say that 200-250 people have been put under preventive detention and there has been peace in Kashmir for two months. You can understand what do the people of Kashmir want and what these 200-250 people want," he added.

Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a "unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India."

"Only outstanding issue between India and Pakistan with respect to Kashmir is the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.