The tradition of Raksha Bandhan sees sisters tying a sacred thread known as ‘Rakhi’ on their brothers' wrists and praying for their longevity and overall well-being. In return, brothers provide them with gifts and assure them of protection and support till their last breath

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Funny messages, memes, clips that perfectly describe the brother-sister bond

With the festival of Raksha Bandhan, popularly known as Rakhi, set to be celebrated on 30 and 31 August, now is the best time to plan sending those creative and funny wishes that you stored deep in your galleries for your siblings. Although the auspicious occasion is symbolic of love and protection between siblings, the real test of the bond comes based on the rock-solid support provided by siblings between all the tantrums and fights.
Here are some funny messages, memes and clips that perfectly describe the brother-sister bond and are suitable for sharing between siblings as an ideal fit for the occasion.

Funny messages on Raksha Bandhan 2023

1. Dear Sister, you have always showcased the power to transform my fashion sense from zero to hero. Thank you for upgrading my wardrobe! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023

2. Sisters are like Google, as in just like smart technology, they also have all the answers. Not just this, just like Google Photos, they are also very efficient at finding embarrassing photos of you. Happy Rakhi!

3. Dear sister, thank you for being my personal alarm clock for all these years. On this Raksha Bandhan, I am grateful for all your wondrous services that have helped me get through my school and college years efficiently.

4. Dear Brother, I just want you to know that not all superheroes come clad as shining knights, some come in stained t-shirts. Thank you for being my everyday hero.

5. This Raksha Bandhan 2023, let’s just pretend that we didn’t have a savage fight last night over the remote and that we left the room after a heated spat. This auspicious occasion let’s celebrate the everlasting bond of siblinghood in our unique way.

Memes for Raksha Bandhan 2023

Funny Raksha Bandhan videos

The Hindu festival is observed on the last day of the Sawan month every year. The tradition sees sisters tying a sacred thread known as ‘Rakhi’ on their brothers’ wrists and praying for their longevity and overall well-being. In return, brothers provide them with gifts and assure them of protection and support till their last breath.

Nowadays, the thread-tying ceremony is not just observed between siblings but also between cousins and close friends.

Published on: August 29, 2023 16:10:49 IST

