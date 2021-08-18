The festival owes it origin to the time when Draupadi, the wife of Pandavas, had tended to an injury of Lord Krishna, who promised to protect her from evil in return

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Hindus across the world that is dedicated to brothers and sisters. It is a special festival that celebrates the unique bond between siblings.

As a mark of respect, affection, and love, sisters tie a decorative thread (rakhi) on their brothers’ wrist and pray for their long life. In return, brothers offer sweets, gifts, money, and promise to protect their beloved sister throughout their lives.

Amid tying of the protection thread and exchange of gifts, indulging in delicious food is also part of Rakhi celebrations.

Date, Tithi, and ceremony timing of Raksha Bandhan 2021

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated during full moon day or purnima in Shravana month, as per Hindu calendar. Every year, Rakhi usually falls in the month of August. This year, the festival will fall on 22 August.

As per the purnima tithi, the festival will begin at 7 pm on 21 August and end at 5:31 pm on 22 August. Meanwhile, the tying of the sacred thread ceremony between siblings will take place from 06:15 am to 5:31 pm. The total duration of the festival is 11 hours 16 minutes.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

This festival revolves around a popular story as per which once Lord Krishna was flying a kite and cut his finger, that time Draupadi, the wife of Pandavas had tied a piece of cloth, which she tore from her sari, on his finger to stop the bleeding. Krishna, who was moved by her gesture, promised to protect her from every evil.

How to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

There have been various ways to celebrate this festival from preparing delicious dishes to presenting gifts to loved ones. Mostly, during this festival, food items including dum paneer, chana masala, dal makhani, and lots more are prepared. Even sweets such as gulab jamun, kaju barfi, besan laddoo, ghevar are frequently served at Rakhi feasts.