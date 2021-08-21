Raksha Bandhan 2021: From Maharashtra to Bihar, how various states celebrate this festival

In Maharashtra and other coastal areas, the day is marked as Narali Poornima. The sea is worshipped on this day, with fishermen throwing coconuts into the sea as offerings

The festival of Raksha Bandhan marks the special bond between siblings. A sister ties a rakhi around her brother’s wrist while he promises to protect her forever. However, in a diverse country like India, this is not the only way the festival is celebrated. In many regions, the occasion is marked differently.

In Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, the start of the agricultural season is declared and people celebrate Kajari Purnima.

In Telegu-speaking regions, Rakhi is marked as Rakhi Purnima. Many families have a tradition where daughters tie a rakhi to their father.

In some parts of South India, the occasion of Rakhi Purnima is marked as Avani Avittam. A festival for the male members of the family, it is observed by taking a dip in the water on a full moon night in the Hindu month of Shravan. The men seek atonement for all their sins and replace the sacred thread or janeu they wear, promising to perform only good deeds in the coming year. On this day, scholars begin reading the Yajur Veda, a process that goes on for six months.

In Karnataka, rakhi is celebrated on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

West Bengal celebrates the occasion as Jhulan Purnima, a day devoted to Lord Krishna and Radha. Meanwhile, in parts of Gujarat, Pavitropana is celebrated with the worship of Lord Shiva.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated this year on Sunday, 22 August. According to the Hindu calendar, the best time to tie the rakhi would fall between 1:42 pm to 4:18 pm.