Raksha Bandhan 2021: E-commerce giants also offer gift cards for festival; check details here

Raksha Bandhan, the day celebrating the special bond between siblings falls on 22 August this year. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi or sacred thread on their brothers' wrists, wishing for their good health. Brothers, in turn, vows to protect their sisters.

This year, as people gear up to buy gifts for their siblings on this joyous occasion, major brands have not shied away from offering great discounts.

Several online retailers are hosting a Raksha Bandhan sale this year, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Amazon: The e-commerce website is offering huge discounts on a huge variety of products including smartphones, speakers, televisions, toys, clothing, and more. At Amazon's special Rakhi store, buyers can avail great deals on products such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Reliance Digital: Extending its Independence Day Sale till Raksha Bandhan, Reliance Digital is offering huge discounts on appliances and electronics. Offering an instant discount of 10 percent, the website is also offering additional concessions on laptops, speakers, and earphones, among other products.

Ajio: The clothing website is all set for Raksha Bandhan, giving buyers hundreds of options to gift their siblings. The apparel e-commerce website has launched a gigantic 'End of Season' sale, with over 50 to 70 percent off on clothing items. Great deals are also available for jewellery, sneakers, and beauty products.

Flipkart: The website is offering a "Mobile Bonanza" to users, with great concessions on smartphones. Some of the biggest discounts are on Redmi, OPPO, and realme.

