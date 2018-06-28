Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Reuters poll on women's safety: Rajyavardhan Rathore attacks Congress for using 'fabricated facts' to damage govt's reputation

India Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 09:46:56 IST

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday slammed the Congress for "trying to damage" the Modi government's reputation globally by citing a survey on women safety that was based on "perception" and "afar from any solid facts or numbers".

The Information and Broadcasting minister's comments came a day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of women's safety and said that it was a"shame" that the survey had found India as the world's most dangerous country for women.

"The #WomenSafetyReport being used by Congress to slander billions of Indians thereby trying to damage our reputation globally, is a 'Perception Based' survey, afar from any solid facts or numbers. Ashamed of the Congress," Rathore said in a tweet.

The minister also tweeted a video clip by a news channel, in which a journalist with Thomson Reuters Foundation, which came out with the survey, clarified that the findings were based on the perception of experts. "What is Congress up to? 43 years ago they ransacked our democracy for the greed of power, today they're fabricating facts to demean India. A survey done with opaque methodology, anonymous 'experts' & 'zero' sample declares India most unsafe for women? Such a shameful stunt!," Rathore said in another tweet.

The controversial online survey found India to be the world's most dangerous country for women due to high risk of sexual violence followed by war-torn Afghanistan and Syria. Somalia and Saudi Arabia were ranked fourth and fifth respectively in the survey of about 550 experts on women's issues.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 09:46 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores