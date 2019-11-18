Rajya Sabha marshals get new look on first day of Parliament's Winter Session: Traditional attire gives way to navy blue jacket and cap

New Delhi: As the Rajya Sabha opened its landmark 250th session on Monday, its marshals got a makeover with their uniforms being restyled from traditional Indian attire comprising turbans to military-style outfits with caps.

Customarily, the presiding officer of the House is flanked by two marshals who march ahead of the chairman to announce the commencement of proceedings and also assist the chair in organising the desk and bringing up order papers.

On Monday, the first day of the 250th session of the Upper House of Parliament, two marshals in military-style uniforms and caps marched in, much to the surprise of the members. Though the new uniform was olive green, it was different from the ones worn by military personnel. It, however, sported an aiguillette, an ornamental braided cord with decorative metal tips.

The marshals earlier wore safari suits during the summer months and Indian bandhgalas during the winter along with turbans. When the obituary references were being made, one House member asked if Rajya Sabha marshals indeed flanked the chair.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu promptly replied, "Yes, they are marshals." Soon after the members stood in silence as a mark of respect for the five deceased sitting and former members, including Arun Jaitley, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh sought to raise a point on the marshals' new uniform.

"Sir, the marshals...," he began only to be interrupted by Naidu who said, "Please. We are in the midst of a condolence motion." Ramesh, however, insisted that there has been "a very significant change" in their attire. "Okay. You always make significant points at an insignificant time," Naidu remarked before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm as a mark of respect to the departed members.

