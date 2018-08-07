You are here:
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: YSR Congress announces decision to vote against NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh

India Indo-Asian News Service Aug 07, 2018 12:44:25 IST

Hyderabad: The YSR Congress party on Tuesday decided to vote against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's election.

File image of Harivansh Narayan Singh. Youtube

Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy announced that the party will vote against Janta Dal-United (JD-U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's candidate.

The YSR Congress, the main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, has two members in the upper House of Parliament.

Five Lok Sabha members of the YSR Congress have resigned to protest the Centre's refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party had earlier backed NDA candidates in the presidential and vice presidential elections.


