Rajya Sabha adjourns for second time as Opposition parties create uproar over Assam NCR draft; House to reconvene shortly

India Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 14:05:19 IST

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time till 2 pm today as Opposition parties led by the TMC created an uproar over publication of Assam's National Register of Citizens.

When the Upper House resumed after the first adjournment at noon, members from Opposition parties especially Congress, TMC and Samajwadi Party were up on their feet to raise the
issue again. But Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow them and adjourned proceedings for the second time till 2 pm.

File Image of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. PTI

File Image of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. PTI

Out of 3.29 crore applicants, 2.89 crore have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC, that was released in Guwahati this morning. This meant that the names of 40.07 lakh have been left out.

Earlier no sooner had the House mourned the death of former member N Thangaraj Pandian and listed papers presented, TMC members led by their leader Derek O'Brien were up on their feet raising the issue. SP members and some from the Congress too started raising the issue leading to a din.

Naidu first said he had not received any notice and later said that some members had met him expressing desire to raise the NRC issue. "I myself have requested the Home Minister to come (to respond to members' concern)," he said, adding he was ready for a discussion.

As unrelenting members moved to the aisle, he warned that House proceedings would be adjourned if they did not return to their seats. "I am ready for discussions. I want the Home Minister to respond. What (more) you want," he said. "The Home Minister is here. He will respond," he said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh was present in the House.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 14:05 PM

