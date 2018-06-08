You are here:
Rajnath Singh visits Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, interacts with locals residing near border areas

Jun 08, 2018

Srinagar: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the frontier district of Kupwara and interacted with the locals living near border areas, officials said.

Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, they said.

The home minister met local delegations and people living in border areas of the district on the second day of his two-day visit to the state, they added.

He also visited the district police lines and paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jammu and Kashmir police force.

Singh arrived in Srinagar on Thursday and is scheduled to visit Jammu later on Friday.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 15:14 PM

