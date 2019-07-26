Rajnath Singh to visit Mozambique on 28 July; 3-day trip aims to strengthen defence ties with African nation

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Mozambique from 28 July to sign three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to defence cooperation with the African nation.

The Union minister will hold talks with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Minister of National Defence Atanasio Ntumuke, Foreign minister and Interior minister during the visit.

"The Defence Minister will sign three MoUs/agreements in the fields of exclusive economic zone surveillance, sharing of white shipping information and hydrography would be signed to further strengthen and expand bilateral defence cooperation.

There will also be handing over ceremony from India to Mozambique of two fast interceptor boats and 44 SUVs," Defence Ministry said. Singh will be accompanied by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and External Affairs.

The Ministry stressed that bilateral relations between India and Mozambique are seeing further improvement, following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the African country in July 2016.