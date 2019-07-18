You are here:
Rajnath Singh to visit Kargil on 20 July to pay tribute on occasion of 20th anniversary of 1999 war

India Asian News International Jul 18, 2019 14:39:04 IST

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kargil on 20 July to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War. On 14 July, a 'Victory Flame' was lit by Singh at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on 26 July to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the flag off ceremony of the Victory Flame which will reach Drass on Vijay Diwas. PTI

The flame will traverse through 11 towns and cities and finally culminate at Drass where it will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial. "I pay tribute to our soldiers who gave their life for the country. I also pay respect to the family members of those soldiers," Singh had said on the occasion.

The event was also attended by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and several senior officers.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War and the milestone is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Indian Army with a view to rekindling the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 14:39:04 IST

