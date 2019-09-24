You are here:
Rajnath Singh to embark on two-day visit to Chennai starting today, defence minister to attend Investiture Ceremony of Indian Coast Guard

India Asian News International Sep 24, 2019 07:38:27 IST

  • Defence minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to Chennai starting Tuesday to attend the investiture ceremony of Indian Coast Guard.

  • 'I shall be reaching Chennai tomorrow for a two-day visit. Shall attend the Investiture Ceremony of Indian Coast Guard (IGS). Look forward to it,' Singh tweeted.

  • The Defence minister will also be taking part in the commissioning ceremony of the ship 'ICGS Varaha'.

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to Chennai starting Tuesday to attend the investiture ceremony of Indian Coast Guard.

File image of Rajnath Singh. ANI

"I shall be reaching Chennai tomorrow for a two-day visit. Shall attend the Investiture Ceremony of Indian Coast Guard (IGS). Look forward to it," Singh tweeted.

The Defence minister will also be taking part in the commissioning ceremony of the ship 'ICGS Varaha'.

On 19 September, Singh has scripted history by becoming the first Defence Minister to fly the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) 'Tejas'.

He undertook a 30-minute sortie in the indigenously-built multi-role fighter aircraft with Air Vice Marshall Narmdeshwar Tiwari at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 07:38:27 IST

