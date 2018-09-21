Rajnath Singh tells BSF top brass to 'take strongest action against Pakistani troops' involved in killing jawan Narendra Kumar

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh has told the Border Security Force (BSF) to take strongest possible action against the Pakistani troops, who slit a BSF jawan's throat along the International Border near Jammu, officials said on Thursday.

This was conveyed to the top brass of the border guarding force which is deployed along the highly volatile India-Pakistan border.

The home minister told top officials of the BSF in no uncertain terms that the strongest possible action should be taken against the Pakistani troops involved in Tuesday's incident, a home ministry official, privy to the development, said.

The BSF jawan's (Head Constable Narendra Kumar Singh) throat was slit and his body bore multiple bullet injuries. The missing trooper was found killed by Pakistani troops in the Jammu region, in a first-of-its-kind barbaric act against Indian forces along the International Border.

Another official said the BSF is expected to take some "pro-active" action against the Pakistan Rangers to "avenge" the mutilation of the jawan's body.

The brutal incident in the Ramgarh sector on Wednesday was reminiscent of similar attacks in the past on Indian security forces along the Line of Control.

The officials said a "high alert" has been sounded for all formations along the 192-kilometre-long International Border and the 740-kilometre LoC, which is manned by the army.