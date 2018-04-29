Rajnath Singh says constitutional posts must be respected, their propriety shouldn't be questioned

Mirzapur: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said constitutional posts must be respected and their propriety should not be questioned, amid a raging debate over a demand by a few Opposition parties to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

"Our government gives full respect to constitutional posts and their jurisdictions. We must respect their decisions", he said in response to a question by a reporter.

His reaction came in the backdrop of a notice submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on 20 April by seven Opposition parties led by the Congress to impeach CJI Misra. The unprecedented petition against a sitting chief justice had listed five allegations of "misbehaviour".

On 23 April, Naidu rejected the notice, saying the petition lacked "substantial merit". He had held consultations with legal and constitutional experts before taking the decision.

The home minister, who was in Mirzapur to attend a wedding, also said that India's relations with China "is moving in the right direction" and Beijing has assured full cooperation.

"Hence, the preparations going on in areas bordering China will continue", Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from China Saturday after holding their first-ever informal meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping. The meeting has raised hopes of bilateral relation improving following tensions on a host of issues, including the Doklam military standoff last year.

On the Kashmir issue, Singh said the "military action in Kashmir is moving in the right direction and we will continue with this action". "We do not believe in expansionist policy and there is no change in our Kashmir policy".