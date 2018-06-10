Rajnath Singh promoting disparity among communities, says POK body, accuses him of depriving displaced Kashmiris of rights

Jammu: An organisation representing displaced Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) people on Saturday accused Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh of promoting "disparity" among communities, a day after he announced Rs 5.5 lakh compensation to each family of West Pakistan refugees living in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The compensation to West Pakistan refugees is a welcome move, but PoK displaced persons (DPs) never expected such an intensity of disparity by none other than the home minister," SOS International chairman Rajiv Chuni said.

He alleged that the displaced PoK people were not getting the attention and resources that the Centre was showering upon the West Pakistan refugees or Kashmiri Pandits.

“We are inhabitants of the erstwhile parts of Jammu and Kashmir state, while West Pakistani refugees have never been the residents of the state. How could you say that everything that is being given to PoK DPs would be given to WP refugees as well?” Chuni asked.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore relief for one-time settlement of 36,454 PoK displaced families on 7 November 2015, out of which 12,763 families had been benefited so far.

The SOS International chairman said the Kashmiri migrant Pandits enjoy monthly relief which was enhanced by 30 percent and other benefits, while “we are being deprived of our genuine rights”.