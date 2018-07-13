Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rajnath Singh leaves for three-day visit to Bangladesh: Home minister to meet Sheikh Hasina, discuss bilateral issues

India Press Trust of India Jul 13, 2018 16:55:49 IST

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday left for Bangladesh for a three-day visit during which he will hold discussions on various issues, including anti-terror cooperation and influx of Rohingya refugees, officials said on Friday.

The home minister will also meet Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and discuss various bilateral issues.

"The relationship between India and Bangladesh is anchored in history, culture, language and shared values of democracy. India attaches great significance to ties with Bangladesh," Singh tweeted before embarking on the visit.

The home minister said India and Bangladesh have made notable progress in transforming land and maritime boundaries into zones of peace and tranquillity. "Looking forward to strengthen the bilateral relations between both the countries on the basis of friendship and trust," he said in another tweet.

In his meeting with Bangladesh home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Singh will discuss ways to strengthen the anti-terror mechanism between the two countries and check radicalisation of youths by terrorist groups, a home ministry official said.

The Rohingya issue is also likely to figure in the meeting.

Singh is accompanied by top officials of the home ministry and security agencies.

File image of Union minister Rajnath Singh. News18

File image of Union minister Rajnath Singh. News18

The delegation will discuss the steps to be taken to strengthen the existing mechanism to check movement of illegal immigrants and smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition, narcotics and other items through the porous India-Bangladesh border.

The Indian side is expected to take up the issue of the continuous inflow of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from across the border and the attacks on BSF personnel by criminals based in Bangladesh.

FICN with face value of about Rs 13.66 lakh have been seized along the border till March this year, another official said, adding that fake notes with face value of more than Rs 68.96 lakh were confiscated last year.

The attacks on BSF personnel by criminals based in Bangladesh is expected to be flagged by the Indian side during delegation-level talks.

Two BSF men were killed and 122 injured in criminal attacks on this frontier last year, and as many as 109 personnel were injured in 2016, the official said.

The Bangladesh side is expected to raise the issue of their nationals being killed or injured in BSF firing along the border and the illegal transport of drugs into their territory from the Indian side.

India shares a 4,096-kilometre-long border with Bangladesh.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 16:55 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores