Rajnath Singh, General Bipin Rawat pay tribute to 28-year-old army jawan killed in Poonch ceasefire violation

New Delhi: Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister and Bipin Rawat, the Army Chief General laid a wreath to honour deceased Army jawan Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed at Palam Technical Area on Tuesday."General Bipin Rawat #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed and offer deepest condolences to the family. #BraveSonsOfIndia," Indian Army said in a tweet later.

28-year-old Jawed from Four Grenadiers was critically injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. He later succumbed to his injuries.

"At about 5 PM on 10 June, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch Sector on the line of control. In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," a press release by Defence Wing PRO said. Jawed belonged to Marrar village in Khagaria district of Bihar. He is survived by his wife.

