Rajnath Singh calls for inclusion of martyrs' biographies in syllabus to encourage patriotism

India IANS May 21, 2018 11:09:00 IST

Bhopal: Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said biographies of martyrs should be included in the syllabus so that the upcoming generation can draw inspiration from the stories of patriotism and sacrifice.

File image of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI

The home minister said this while unveiling the statue of freedom fighter Thakur Ranmat Singh, in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh.

Paying tributes to the late freedom fighter, Rajnath Singh said, "He was brave and heroic. I feel proud and thankful for getting the opportunity to unveil his statue."

The home minister also said schools and health care centres in villages, to which the martyrs belong, should be named after them.


