Rajnath Singh, Ajit Doval likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days, review security situation

India Press Trust of India Jul 02, 2018 22:10:40 IST

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days beginning Wednesday and review the security situation there, officials said on Monday.

File image of home minister Rajnath Singh. Twitter/@rajnathsingh

During the tour, Singh is expected to take stock of the security situation in the state, which is currently under the Governor's rule, and visit the cave shrine of Amarnath located in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

The home minister and the NSA will have meetings with Governor NN Vohra, top officials of the administration and the security agencies, a home ministry official said.

This will be Singh's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after imposition of Governor's rule on 20 June, the official said.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 22:10 PM

