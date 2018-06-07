You are here:
Rajnath Singh addresses youth at a sports conclave while on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir

India FP Staff Jun 07, 2018 19:40:57 IST

Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the youth at the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Conclave 2018 in Srinagar. He is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the conclave, the home minister said that the central government understands the reality of Kashmir. He emphasized that sports can bring a change in their lives. "Children can be misguided easily, but we know the truth, which is why we have withdrawn all stone-pelting cases against them," he said.

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti also spoke at the same event, saying that children from Jammu and Kashmir "should also be given an atmosphere and opportunity to develop like those from other parts of the country", so that stone-pelting, bombing and the use of guns stop and "these children get a chance to grow".

Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated the state's sportspersons and appealed to the youth to choose delevopment over destruction.

During his visit in the state, Singh will hold meetings with CM Mehbooba Mufti, Governor NN Vohra and security and intelligence officials to decide on whether to extend the ceasefire beyond the Muslim month of fasting, which ends on 15 June. He will also review the implementation of various centrally-sponsored developmental programmes.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 19:40 PM

