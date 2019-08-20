Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary: Gandhi family, Narendra Modi, Rajnath pay tribute to former PM on Twitter

Rajiv Gandhi's 75th Birth Anniversary: Today marks the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the seventh prime minister of India from year 1984 to 1989. Born on 20 August, 1944, he was the last member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to hold the post of prime minister of the country. On his birth anniversary today, netizens including key political leaders like prime minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to offer tributes to the late leader.

Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019

I offer my tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary today. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 20, 2019

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to post emotional tweets as they remembered their father on his birth anniversary.

From my father, I learned how to listen to people’s stories and find a place in my heart for them no matter how contrary to mine they might be. From him, I learned how to keep smiling and keep walking no matter how difficult the path might be.#RajivGandhi75 #SadbhavanaDiwas pic.twitter.com/O4W8d9cUL5 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 20, 2019

Today we celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi ji, a patriot & a visionary, whose far sighted policies helped build India. To me, he was a loving father who taught me never to hate, to forgive & to love all beings. #Rajiv75 #SadbhavanaDiwas pic.twitter.com/gaozH8h06r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2019

He had also shared a 55-second clip highlighting the Information Technology achievements during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as prime minister. He had also stated that the whole week will be dedicated to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by drawing the country's attention towards his incredible achievements.

This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji's 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India. To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution. #RajivGandhi75 pic.twitter.com/qBjIfTVRkj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra also took to Twitter to offer his tributes

A few other political leaders like Srinivas BV, Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, Pawan Kumar Bansal also tweeted their tributes to mark former prime minister’s birth anniversary.

India is an old country but a young nation…I am young and I too have a dream, I dream of India strong, independent, self-reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind: #RajivGandhi

#Rajiv75 #SadhbhavanaDiwas pic.twitter.com/LBnM1HJVKd — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 20, 2019

On his 75th birth anniversary homage to Rajiv ji should not only be a remembrance of his extraordinary personality and contribution to nation building - it should also be marked by a reaffirmation of our commitment to abide by these very values -(2/2) — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) August 20, 2019

Remembering and paying my humble tributes to former PM Bharat Ratna, Sh. #RajivGandhi on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary leader, who established a new, modern India, with technological advancement and equal rights for men and women. #RajivGandhi75 pic.twitter.com/YOr909DprL — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 20, 2019

1.On his 75th birth anniversary, we fondly remember #RajivGandhi.He took major strides to launch India on a trajectory of modernisation & development and enter 21st century as a proud nation.Emphasis on telecom,Information Technology, Science & Technology,Outer Space, R&D...cont. pic.twitter.com/RHCBGv7WOk — Pawan Kumar Bansal (@pawanbansal_chd) August 20, 2019

Earlier today, several senior leaders from the Congress including interim president Sonia Gandhi, former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to the late prime minister at his memorial Vir Bhumi in New Delhi.

The party has also planned a host of social and cultural programmes like blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, and conferences across the country to observe the day as Sadbhavana Diwas. It will be also be organising a commemorative programme at Vir Bhumi on Tuesday.