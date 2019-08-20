You are here:
Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary: Gandhi family, Narendra Modi, Rajnath pay tribute to former PM on Twitter

India FP Staff Aug 20, 2019 14:17:32 IST

Rajiv Gandhi's 75th Birth Anniversary: Today marks the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the seventh prime minister of India from year 1984 to 1989. Born on 20 August, 1944, he was the last member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to hold the post of prime minister of the country. On his birth anniversary today, netizens including key political leaders like prime minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to offer tributes to the late leader.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to post emotional tweets as they remembered their father on his birth anniversary.

He had also shared a 55-second clip highlighting the Information Technology achievements during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as prime minister. He had also stated that the whole week will be dedicated to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by drawing the country's attention towards his incredible achievements.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra also took to Twitter to offer his tributes

A few other political leaders like Srinivas BV, Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, Pawan Kumar Bansal also tweeted their tributes to mark former prime minister’s birth anniversary.

Check out the tweets here:

Earlier today, several senior leaders from the Congress including interim president Sonia Gandhi, former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to the late prime minister at his memorial Vir Bhumi in New Delhi.

The party has also planned a host of social and cultural programmes like blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, and conferences across the country to observe the day as Sadbhavana Diwas. It will be also be organising a commemorative programme at Vir Bhumi on Tuesday.

