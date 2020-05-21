You are here:
Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders pay tribute to India's sixth prime minister

India FP Trending May 21, 2020 15:34:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary on 21 May. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Tamil Nadu on 21 May, 1991 in a suicide bombing attack.

This year marks the 29th death anniversary of the former prime minister. The youngest person to have become the prime minister of India at 40, he had assumed office after the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi in 1984.

A file image of Rajiv Gandhi. AFP

Modi shared a message on Twitter to pay his respects to the former prime minister.

Rajiv Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi too shared a heartfelt note in memory of his father. The Congress MP called his father a patriot, liberal and philanthropist.

“As Prime Minister, Rajiv ji has put the country on the path of progress. With his forward-looking empowerment he has taken necessary steps. Today I am on his death anniversary I salute them with affection and gratitude,” he wrote.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared her last photo with her father along with a poignant message. She wrote, “To be kind to those who are unkind to you; to know that life is fair, no matter how unfair you imagine it to be; to keep walking, no matter how dark the skies or fearsome the storm; To nurture a strong heart, and fill it with love no matter how great it’s sorrows; these are the gifts of my father’s life.”

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote, “His vision to improve technological capabilities of our country has enabled our country to tackle global issues better than developed countries”.

The Congress party shared a short clip highlighting the vision of the sixth prime minister of India.

Rajiv Gandhi, who was born in Bombay on 20 August, 1944, lived a largely apolitical life initially and entered the political arena after the demise of his brother Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash in 1980.

In India, 21 May is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day to commemorate the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. The day was first announced under the VP Singh government and is observed annually to highlight the importance of fighting terrorism.

