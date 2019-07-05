Associate Sponsor

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Convict Nalini Sriharan gets 30-day parole from Madras HC to attend daughter's marriage

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2019 18:43:48 IST

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday granted one month parole to Nalini Sriharan, serving a life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case after she argued her plea in person for seeking the relief to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding. A division bench of Justice MM Sundaresh and Justice M Nirmal Kumar also directed the Tamil Nadu government to finalise the process for her release within ten days.

File photo of Nalini, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. News18

It ordered Nalini not to give any interviews and not to meet any political person while out on parole. She was brought to the court amid tight security in compliance with the 25 June order of the bench granting her permission to appear in person and argue on her petition.

Nalini, lodged in the Special Prison for Women in Vellore for the last over 27 years, had sought six months leave to make arrangements for the marriage of her daughter.

Besides Nalini, six others, including her husband Murugan, a Sri Lankan national, are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near here on 21 May, 1991.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 18:43:48 IST

